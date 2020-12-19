Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Concert Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 749,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,411. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

