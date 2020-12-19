Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Concert Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 749,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,411. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.