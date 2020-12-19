WQN (OTCMKTS:WQNI) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Head to Head Analysis

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and WQN (OTCMKTS:WQNI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and WQN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services -0.83% 6.88% 4.08% WQN N/A N/A N/A

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WQN has a beta of -2.25, indicating that its share price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services and WQN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 0 5 24 1 2.87 WQN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus target price of $162.72, indicating a potential upside of 12.05%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than WQN.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of WQN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and WQN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $10.33 billion 8.72 $298.00 million $5.61 25.89 WQN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than WQN.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats WQN on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

WQN Company Profile

WQN, Inc. provides online phone services. It offers EasyTalk, an international calling service via the Internet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. WQN, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of iTalk, Inc.

