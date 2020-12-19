BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 31.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $502,144.75 and $94.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000348 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BTZC is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

