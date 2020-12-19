Spendcoin Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,093,796 tokens. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

