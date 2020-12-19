-$0.79 EPS Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to report ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.73). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($4.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($2.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.39).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PROG shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L bought 4,128,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $13,499,998.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Alter bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Progenity in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Progenity in the third quarter worth about $338,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. 3,443,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,820. Progenity has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $15.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24.

Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

