$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,700 shares of company stock worth $8,720,550. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $89.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

