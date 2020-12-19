J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) (LON:SMJ) Stock Price Up 1.2%

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) (LON:SMJ) rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.80 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112.80 ($1.47). Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 15,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of £47.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.42.

Get J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L)’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 2%. J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L)’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.