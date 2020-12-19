InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in InterDigital by 2,239.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 720,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,085,000 after buying an additional 689,256 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,032,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 38.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 487,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 19.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 8.5% in the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,404,000 after acquiring an additional 103,467 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $67.06.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that InterDigital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

