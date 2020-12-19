Zacks: Brokerages Expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter.

GATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

GATX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.72. 653,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,112. GATX has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $88.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

In other news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $261,610.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,593.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $676,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,744,026.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,914. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in GATX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in GATX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.