Brokerages Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. Luxfer also posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%.

LXFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of LXFR traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $16.44. 356,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,526. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.11 million, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Luxfer by 20.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

