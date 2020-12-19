Aseana Properties Limited (ASPL.L) (LON:ASPL) Trading Down 3%

Aseana Properties Limited (ASPL.L) (LON:ASPL)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Approximately 1,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35. The stock has a market cap of £678,479.97 and a P/E ratio of -11.43.

Aseana Properties Limited (ASPL.L) Company Profile (LON:ASPL)

Aseana Properties Limited is a property development company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and redevelopment of upscale residential, commercial, hospitality and healthcare projects in various cities of Malaysia and Vietnam. It invests in development projects at the pre-construction stage and also invests in projects in construction and newly completed projects.

