$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Power Integrations posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,930 shares of company stock worth $7,279,447. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 766,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

