SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Up 0%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.85. 123,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 100,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 1,585.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

