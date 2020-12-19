AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $171,342.22 and $798.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003166 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

