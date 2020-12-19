Super Zero Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00057775 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001258 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020443 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

