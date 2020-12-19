USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

Get USA Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USAT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

USAT traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,904. The stock has a market cap of $722.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.23. USA Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Technologies (USAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.