EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EPAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.87.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.53. 673,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,079. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $359.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock worth $7,100,391 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,272,000 after buying an additional 135,016 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,233,000 after buying an additional 121,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

