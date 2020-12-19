Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 raised Lennar from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.26.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. Lennar has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,683.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,964 shares of company stock worth $13,626,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 588.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7,080.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 63.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 224,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 87,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

