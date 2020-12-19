Proton 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $373,972.00 (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Proton token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $13.66 million and $373,972.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00058391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00399656 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00026662 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002021 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,123,332,121 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.