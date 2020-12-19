HEROcoin Market Cap Reaches $598,938.11 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $598,938.11 and approximately $227,280.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 103% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00143699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.41 or 0.00761945 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00179795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00374626 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00077954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00120937 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

