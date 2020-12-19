PRIZM Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $303,792.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001369 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00051553 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,449,210,441 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

