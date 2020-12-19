Insider Selling: Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$17,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,734,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,051,840.

Stephen Martin Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 7,100 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$11,928.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$15,100.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 38,900 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$50,181.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 100,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00.

OCO remained flat at $C$1.76 during trading hours on Friday. 135,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,348. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$297.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.00.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

