Barclays Boosts Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $36.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

SKY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 736,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,370. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $322.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

