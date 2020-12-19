FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.72.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $16.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.57. 15,457,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,625. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,163 shares of company stock worth $21,516,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

