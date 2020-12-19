Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 5.1%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 1,727,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,297,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $169,310.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,217.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,859,520 shares of company stock worth $218,846,246. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 280.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,338 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 959,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

