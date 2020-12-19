Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 5.1%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 1,727,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,297,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $169,310.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,217.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,859,520 shares of company stock worth $218,846,246. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 280.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,338 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 959,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
