Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Down 10.4%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) traded down 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.86. 23,010,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,442% from the average session volume of 905,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.53.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

