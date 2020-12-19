trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Down 6%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares were down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 1,348,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 561,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.05 to $1.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

The firm has a market cap of $777.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

