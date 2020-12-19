Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Down 5.4%

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 943,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,059,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

AYTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aytu BioScience in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu BioScience during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aytu BioScience by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aytu BioScience by 437.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aytu BioScience by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

