vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Price Down 7.8%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) fell 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.12. 1,784,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,153,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -2.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,875,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.