Analysts Expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $9.75 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $317.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

