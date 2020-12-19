Analysts Expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $9.75 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $317.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.