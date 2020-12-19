Brokerages Set Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Price Target at GBX 1,637.60

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,637.60 ($21.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

ICP opened at GBX 1,684.77 ($22.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,550.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,368.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.61%.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 3,130 shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,202 ($15.70) per share, for a total transaction of £37,622.60 ($49,154.17).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

