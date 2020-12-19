M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Trading Up 5.8%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) was up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $48.36. Approximately 391,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 322,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.14.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,693,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after buying an additional 363,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,150,000 after buying an additional 51,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after buying an additional 35,425 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 5.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 781,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after buying an additional 38,415 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
