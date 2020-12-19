M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Trading Up 5.8%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) was up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $48.36. Approximately 391,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 322,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.14.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $847.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,693,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after buying an additional 363,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,150,000 after buying an additional 51,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after buying an additional 35,425 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 5.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 781,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after buying an additional 38,415 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

