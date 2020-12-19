Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.93. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $110.42 on Friday. CONMED has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $113.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 554 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $52,247.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,189.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $1,425,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.