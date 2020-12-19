$542.07 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce $542.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.30 million to $543.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $470.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.75.

NYSE:WST traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,136. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $305.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.