NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $10.42 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 89,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $991,167.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,938.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,279,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,229 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,235 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,578 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,631 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 381,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

