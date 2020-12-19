Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TEF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefónica from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

NYSE TEF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.12. 2,085,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,841. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Telefónica by 81.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 27.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Telefónica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 274,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 303,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 29.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

