Cloudbric Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $625.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00144212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.20 or 0.00762163 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00210285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00375107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00077825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00121207 BTC.

Cloudbric Token Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,137,789 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.