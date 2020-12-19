Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Market Cap Reaches $51.76 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00144212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.20 or 0.00762163 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00210285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00375107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00077825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00121207 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Gate.io, Binance, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Bancor Network, DragonEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

