$0.53 EPS Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.56. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

AZN opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.81. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

