Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $825.90 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.