Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DRI. ValuEngine downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Argus raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,851,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,377. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 38.34%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after buying an additional 774,221 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,591,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 477,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 311,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

