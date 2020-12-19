Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $49.11. 1,178,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $56.43.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $164,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $204,138.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,598.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,271 shares of company stock worth $4,420,743 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Worthington Industries by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 32.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

