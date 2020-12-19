Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE BVN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.78. 2,537,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,729. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 319,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

