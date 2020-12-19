InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 351,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 763,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

IFRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Ci Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Monday, September 14th. Lifesci Capital restated a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of InflaRx in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. InflaRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

The firm has a market cap of $134.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in InflaRx during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 184.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter worth $145,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 63.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

