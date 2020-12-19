China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Shares Up 5.1%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.44. 173,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 479,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

