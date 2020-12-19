Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $26.81. 1,100,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,065,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMHC. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

