American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL) rose 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 3,739,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,460,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94.

American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

American Well Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWL)

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

