BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Up 5.2%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $265.79 and last traded at $260.47. Approximately 535,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 323,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.36 and a 200 day moving average of $242.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.93.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,322,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total value of $420,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,071,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,703 shares of company stock valued at $46,243,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,140,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,148,000 after acquiring an additional 189,188 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter worth $34,344,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,651,000 after purchasing an additional 109,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 82.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

