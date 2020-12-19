Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.38.
NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. 828,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,625. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 852.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
