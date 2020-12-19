Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.38.

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. 828,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,625. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 852.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

