CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRTS. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarParts.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

PRTS opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $563.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.74. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,031.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,404 shares of company stock worth $21,546,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth about $1,414,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

